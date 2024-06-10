Ukrainian soldier Serhii Yatsenko was killed in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine, a soldier Serhii Volodymyrovych Yatsenko, a native of Chernihiv region, died at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kozelets village council.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

Serhii stood up for his country from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, voluntarily joining the Ukrainian army.

The 51-year-old shooter Serhii Yatsenko, call sign Krylo, was at a position near the village of Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, but his life was tragically cut short on 31 May 2024 by enemy UAV bombardment and mortar and artillery fire.

A few months before his death, Serhii was destined to experience the pain of losing the closest person in his life - his wife. He willed that when the time came, he would be buried next to his wife, who is buried in the village of Kozelets.

See more: Volleyball player, former Burevestnik player Andrii Pedora died in war with Russia. PHOTO