Volleyball player, former Burevestnik player Andrii Pedora died in war with Russia. PHOTO

On 4 June, a former player of Chernihiv's Burevestnik-ShVSM, Andrii Pedora, was killed at the front in the battles for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the volleyball club "Burevestnik - SHVSM"

"While defending our homeland, our former player, a good friend, a wonderful person - Andrii Pedora - was killed," the statement reads.

Andrii Pedora played for Chernihiv from 2006 to 2018. At first, he played as an outside hitter, then retrained as a libero.

Andriy Pedora joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the first day of the full-scale invasion. In particular, he took part in the defence of Chernihiv.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, 8 June, in Chernihiv. The memorial service will begin at 9:00 a.m. at St Catherine's Church.

