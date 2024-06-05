Defending Ukraine, soldier Ihor Harbuz from Chernihiv region died in war. PHOTO

A teacher of the Novhorod-Siverskyi Medical College, Chief Sergeant Ihor Mykhailovych Harbuz, was killed in action in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Novhorod-Siverskyi city territorial community.

In September 2022, the Hero of Ukraine was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he "performed his military duty to defend and repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, fearlessly standing up for our Motherland".

The soldier died on 3 June 2024 near the village of Bilohorivka, Sievierodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

The time and date of the burial will be announced later.

