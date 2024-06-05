ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8230 visitors online
News Photo War
5 327 7

Defending Ukraine, soldier Ihor Harbuz from Chernihiv region died in war. PHOTO

A teacher of the Novhorod-Siverskyi Medical College, Chief Sergeant Ihor Mykhailovych Harbuz, was killed in action in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Novhorod-Siverskyi city territorial community.

In September 2022, the Hero of Ukraine was mobilised into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he "performed his military duty to defend and repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, fearlessly standing up for our Motherland".

The soldier died on 3 June 2024 near the village of Bilohorivka, Sievierodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

На війні загинув головний сержант Гарбуз Ігор з Чернігівщини.

The time and date of the burial will be announced later.

See more: Defending Ukraine, soldier Andrii Makar from Ivano-Frankivsk region died at front. PHOTO

Author: 

losses (2015)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 