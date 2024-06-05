Defending Ukraine, soldier Andrii Makar from Ivano-Frankivsk region died at front. PHOTO
A resident of the village of Sokil, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Makar Andrii Ivanovych, born on 3 December 1993, died in the war while defending Ukraine. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Galicia territorial community.
As noted, in February 2022, Andrii joined the National Guard of Ukraine to defend his country.
The place and circumstances of the Hero's death are not reported.
