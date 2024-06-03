Ukrainian Armed Forces junior lieutenant and Ukrainian News journalist Oleksandr Petrakovskyi was killed in battle near Chasiv Yar. PHOTO

During the fighting near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, an employee of the Ukrainian News media outlet, a mechanised company commander and junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Petrakovskyi, did not return from a combat mission. Officially, the journalist is considered missing under special circumstances.

As noted, he went into the last battle at the head of the group.

"We took the position quickly. Unfortunately, not for long... A mine hit the dugout. No one else came out of it. We were looking for the wounded with a copter. Our guys went to pick up the bodies twice, but to no avail. The position is now under the enemy's control," said the deceased's comrades-in-arms.

Officially, Oleksandr is considered to have gone missing under special circumstances while performing his military duties.

"To inform the relatives ... that the commander of the mechanised company of the military unit A42 ..., junior lieutenant Petrakovskyi Oleksandr Viktorovich, born in 1977, faithful to the military oath, showing fortitude and courage during a combat engagement with the enemy near the town of Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, on 30 May 2024, went missing under special circumstances while performing military duties," the military unit's command said in a message to the soldier's relatives.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

Oleksandr Petrakovskyi had been working for Ukrainian News since 2014. The editorial staff said that their colleague had a legitimate reason not to go to war, but from the first days of the invasion he joined the TDF to defend his native Irpin.

After the liberation of the city, he was awarded the "For Merit to the City of Irpin" decoration, and later the Order "For Courage", III class. During the two years of the war, the soldier rose from a senior sergeant to a junior lieutenant in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For more than a year, he led a mechanized company.

Oleksandr is survived by his wife Liudmyla, two children and a sick father.

