Historian Viacheslav Zalevskyi died defending Ukraine. PHOTOS

A soldier of the 12th Special Forces Brigade ’Azov’ of the National Guard of Ukraine, Viacheslav Zalevskyi, nicknamed Khmil, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing Istorychna Pravda, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Vinnytsia Museums community.

"It is with pain and sadness that we inform you that Vyacheslav ("Khmil") Zalevsky (1999-2024), a long-time friend and volunteer of the Vinnytsia History Centre and the Vinnytsia Museum, was killed in action in the armed struggle for freedom and independence of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Viacheslav Zalevskyi was also a member of the Lion and Archangel military history reenactment club of the Vinnytsia Historical Society.

At the beginning of 2024, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, served in a fire support company as part of a mortar crew. He died while performing a combat mission in the Lyman direction.

"I'm proud to say that this guy did more than me and most of the people around me. He was exactly the kind of person commanders are proud of. That is why our task is to never forget such fighters and to help the family that raised this tiger," his commander wrote about Viacheslav.

What do you know about Viacheslav Zalevskyi?

He was born on 12 December in the village of Pykovets, Khmilnyk district, Vinnytsia region. While studying at the History Faculty of Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi Kyiv State Pedagogical University, he joined the reconstructionist movement in 2019.

He took part in a number of military and patriotic festivals, educational and memorial events in Berdychiv, Vinnytsia, Kamianets-Podilskyi, Kyiv, Lviv and other cities and towns.

As a volunteer, he regularly assisted in the work of the Vinnytsia History Centre and later the Vinnytsia Museum, and participated in international, national, and regional museum projects and exhibitions, including the international exhibition For the Freedom of Ukraine in cooperation with the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.

Viacheslav is survived by his mother, father and two younger brothers.

