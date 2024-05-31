Ukrainian soldier Yurii Kucherik was killed in battle near Urozhaine. PHOTO

On 29 May, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Kucherik, was killed in a battle near Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Konstantin Reutskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"He died yesterday near Urozhaine. A resident of Luhansk, a Stakhanovite, a friend, a husband, a father, a man with golden hands and a golden heart, he died defending his homeland. He was reliable and inspiring in a special way. He was the backbone of our community, and he will be missed by many. Most of all, his family: his wife and daughters," Reutskyi wrote.

