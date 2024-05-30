Ukrainian soldier and filmmaker Kostiantyn Petryk was killed in battle with enemy near Ocheretyne. PHOTO

On 27 May, Ukrainian film director and soldier Kostiantyn Petryk was killed during a combat mission in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, his wife Anastasia Danilchenko reported this on Facebook.

"Kostia was killed while performing a combat mission. This is an irreparable loss. This is a hole in the soul of everyone who knew him. Forever in the ranks. All the details will come later. Now just remember him and all those who gave their lives for our Freedom," wrote the wife of the deceased soldier.

Petryk's death was also reported by his former colleague, filmmaker Eldar Magomedov, in the "Kinospilka" Facebook community.

According to him, the warrior worked as a second director in cinema. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he volunteered to join the National Guard of Ukraine and was a platoon commander.

"On 27 May, while performing a combat mission, Kostia was heroically killed in a fierce battle against the Russian occupiers near the village of Ocheretine, Donetsk region. He is survived by an eight-year-old son," Magomedov said.

As a director, Kostiantyn Petryk was involved in the work on the series Gardener (2019), Blood Brothers 2 (2020), Angels (2020), The Rascal (2021), The Raven and Vorobiev (2022).

Earlier it was reported that a combat medic with the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, Iryna Tsybukh (Cheka), was killed during a rotation in the Kharkiv sector.