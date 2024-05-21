Ukrainian soldier Ivan Kavka was killed in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier Ivan Kavka, born in 1989, was killed in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The fallen hero was from Zakarpattia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Horinchiv territorial community.

As noted, the soldier was fatally wounded on 20 May as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV during hostilities in the Zaporizhzhia sector. He was returning from a combat mission.

"From the first day of the full-scale invasion, Ivan stood up to defend our country and family, and was a loyal son of Ukraine until his last breath.

This is an irreparable and great loss, no words can soothe this pain," the community members say.

