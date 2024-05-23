Georgian soldier, footballer from FC "Kolos" Sergo Gornakashvili was killed in Kharkiv sector. PHOTO

Footballer Sergo Hornakashvili of "Kolos" FC (Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region), who had played for the team since 2006 and was recognised as the best player in the championship, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the Facebook page of FC "Kolos".

"The sad news has come to our team, our FC 'Kolos' player Sergo Gornakashvili has died defending our land from the cursed enemy. Sergo was a great and decent person, he played for FC 'Kolos'," the statement reads.

The Armed Forces fighter lived in Kyiv for many years and became a citizen. He is survived by three children.

According to the Georgia Online portal , Sergo Gornakashvili was a native of the village of Omalo, Akhmetinskyi municipality, in eastern Georgia.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, up to 70 Georgian citizens and Ukrainian citizens of Georgian origin have been killed in combat on the side of Ukraine.







We would like to remind you that track and field athlete Oleh Melnychuk also died in the war. The athlete fought from the first days of the full-scale invasion and was in the ranks of one of the special forces.