Georgian volunteers Beso Lomidze and Dato Gogadze were killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Two volunteers from Georgia, Beso Lomidze and Dato Gogadze, were killed in the Avdiivka sector while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"As a result of hostilities in the Avdiivka sector, fighters of the 'Black Eagle' unit David Gogadze and Beso Lomidze were killed," the unit said.

Georgian soldiers are fighting on the side of Ukraine in four units: the "Georgian Legion", the "Caucasian Legion", "Tbilisi" and the "Black Eagle". In total, more than 60 Georgian volunteers have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

