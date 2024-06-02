Andrii Shyrshykov, honorary citizen of Sieverodonetsk, was killed in Donetsk region while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A Ukrainian soldier, an honorary citizen of Sieverodonetsk, Andrii Shyrshykov, was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

As noted, Andrii Shyrshykov was born in Luhansk region and evacuated to Sievierodonetsk in 2014. Since 2015, he has been developing the public transport network in the cities of the 'chemical triangle': Lysychansk - Rubizhne - Sievierodonetsk. Andrii had many plans for the development of the region's transport industry, which, unfortunately, were not destined to become implemented projects.

Watch more: Russians are looting in occupied Sievierodonetsk: "F#ck, their apartments are spacious. I’ll take bed for myself, f#ck, it’s f#cking awesome". VIDEO

Military service

Andrii served his compulsory military service in a special government communications unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In 2021, he signed a contract as a reservist with the 111th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has been defending Ukraine as part of the unit in various areas.

He said: "War is hard work, and the only positive thing is that everything is simplified in war". He did everything to protect his family and Ukraine from the enemy.

Read more: In occupied Severodonetsk of Luhansk region, almost third of buildings cannot be restored

Honorary Citizen of Severodonetsk

According to the RMA, on 20 May 2024, Andrii Shyrshykov was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of the city of Sievierodonetsk on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the city's foundation.

"He was afraid of oblivion, but he will forever remain in the history of his native Luhansk region and in the memory of every resident. He was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region," the statement said.