National Guardsmen from the Kara-Dag Brigade are assaulting occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO of battle

National Guardsmen from the 15th Kara Dag Operational Brigade successfully assaulted the occupiers' position in the Zaporizhzhia direction and eliminated five invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the network published fragments of the battle, filmed by a camera mounted on the ammunition of one of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"The 15th Kara-Dag Operational Detachment Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine conducts assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The result is a retaken position and 5-200ths Russian pigs," the commentary to the video reads.

