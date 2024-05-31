Youth platoon of 13th brigade of NGU "Khartia" closes breakthroughs: Ocheretyne, Terny, Serebrianka Forestry. VIDEO
The maximum age of this platoon is 28 years old, and these soldiers have already resisted enemy breakthroughs in Terny and near Ocheretyne in Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, these guys also took part in the battles in the Luhansk region - in the Serebrianka Forestry. Today, Butusov Plus TV channel is interviewing infantrymen from the platoon of the 13th National Guard Brigade 'Khartia'.
