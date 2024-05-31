The maximum age of this platoon is 28 years old, and these soldiers have already resisted enemy breakthroughs in Terny and near Ocheretyne in Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, these guys also took part in the battles in the Luhansk region - in the Serebrianka Forestry. Today, Butusov Plus TV channel is interviewing infantrymen from the platoon of the 13th National Guard Brigade 'Khartia'.

See also Censor.NET: Five unsuccessful assaults by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the story of Bohdan Dobrobabenko, a company commander of the 60th Brigade, and the circumstances of his death. VIDEO