Soldiers captured enemy tank and seized its crew. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank equipped with homemade anti-drone defence and captured its crew.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a fighter tying the hands of one of the occupiers was published online. The recording shows that the tank was captured in good working order - the fighters raised the Ukrainian flag over the armour and drove off in the direction they wanted.

