ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11785 visitors online
News War
24 815 51

Soldiers captured enemy tank and seized its crew. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank equipped with homemade anti-drone defence and captured its crew.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a fighter tying the hands of one of the occupiers was published online. The recording shows that the tank was captured in good working order - the fighters raised the Ukrainian flag over the armour and drove off in the direction they wanted.

Watch more: Ground drone "confiscated" machine gun from occupiers’ position. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1081) trophy (76)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 