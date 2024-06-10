ENG
Ground drone "confiscated" machine gun from occupiers’ position. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used a ground-based drone to capture a machine gun at the occupiers' position.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the "confiscation" of weapons from the enemy was posted on the social network.

