Ground drone "confiscated" machine gun from occupiers’ position. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers used a ground-based drone to capture a machine gun at the occupiers' position.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the "confiscation" of weapons from the enemy was posted on the social network.
