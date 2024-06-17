One person was killed as result of occupiers’ attack on Kherson

Today, on 17 June, in the evening, the Russian army opened fire on Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.



"Unfortunately, there is a dead person. The body of an unidentified man was found on the territory of one of the parks. He probably died during a mortar attack," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Poltava region: 12 injured, including 2 children, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

It is noted that the consequences of the attack are still being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kherson, the Russian army was attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank.