25th recruitment center of Ukrainian army is opened in Kropyvnytskyi

The 25th recruiting center of the Ukrainian army has opened in Kropyvnytskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The recruitment center is located at 41/26 Architect Pauchenko Street, in the Administrative Services Center. The center offers more than 10,000 current vacancies in the Defense Forces: cooks, drivers, riflemen, medics, UAV operators, and many others.

"This is the 25th center of this format in Ukraine. The goal of this project is to enable everyone to make a conscious choice and find themselves in the army. Recruiting is an information and advisory service where people can get all the necessary information about service in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard Service.

We can already see how this project is developing: more than 7,000 people have applied to recruitment centers, and more than 200 have joined the military. We receive about a thousand new applications every week," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Defense Ministry's recruitment commissioner.

