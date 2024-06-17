1.5 million citizens have updated their data through mobile application "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Reserve+ remains the most convenient way to update data. Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the mobile application. More than 233,000 updates were made through ASCs, and 208,000 through TCRs and SS," the statement said.

The app has 210 thousand users, including women liable for military service.

The most active countries in updating data abroad are Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada, and the United States.

The Ministry of Defense reminds that the data must be updated by July 16, 2024. Download Reserve+ in the App Store or Google Play and log in with your Bank ID or contact the TCR or ASC.

