2.1 million conscripts have already updated their data - Ministry of Defense

As of 14 June, 2.1 million Ukrainians liable for military service have updated their details.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Defence, military records have improved significantly.

"In particular, more than 1 million 570 thousand people have updated their data in the Reserve+ application. We can say with confidence that the launch of this service is paying off," said Lazutkin.

He reminded that starting from 18 June, the app will have a QR code that will have the same legal force as a paper document.

"If we talk about invitations to the HLC, this possibility is being considered, but it requires a regulatory framework. It has been announced that no summonses will be sent via this app. And so far, the technical possibility is being considered, but again, in the short term, it is not expected that there will be any referrals for a military qualification commission or any summonses," the Defence Ministry spokesman said.

As a reminder, the law on mobilization, which came into force on 18 May, provides for two months to update the data.