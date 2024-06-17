ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11492 visitors online
News
2 395 38

Ecumenical Patriarchate joins communiqué on results of Global Peace Summit

Вселенський патріархат приєднався до комюніке за підсумками Глобального саміту миру

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople joined the joint communiqué of the countries on the results of the Global Peace Summit, which took place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This was reported on the website of the Swiss Federal Council, Censor.NET reports.

The list of countries and organizations that supported the joint communiqué includes the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Its Primate, as you know, is the Archbishop of Constantinople, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Вселенський патріархат приєднався до комюніке за підсумками Глобального саміту миру

The final communiqué was signed by more than 70 countries and 5 organizations (including the Ecumenical Patriarchate). The document was not supported by India, Brazil (the country participated in the summit as an observer), Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and other states.

Watch more: I held meeting on results of Peace Summit and preparation of our next steps. We already have preliminary work schedule for summer months - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Author: 

Bartholomew (21) Patriarchate of Constantinople (14) Global Peace Summit (142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 