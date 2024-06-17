I held meeting on results of Peace Summit and preparation of our next steps. We already have preliminary work schedule for summer months - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a preliminary work schedule for the first months after the Global Summit.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting to discuss the results of the Peace Summit and prepare our next steps. There are no pauses now. We have taken the first tangible step towards peace - in unprecedented unity of the world. It is a success for Ukraine that for the first time in our history so many leaders and states have gathered for the sake of Ukraine and for the sake of peace. I am grateful to everyone who was represented at the Summit. But peace is always the way. New steps are needed. And they will be taken. And we are already preparing them. We thank our team. We are preparing the accession of states to the final communiqué of the Summit. We are preparing the work of groups on the points of the Peace Formula so that states can unite for the sake of clear specifics, those decisions and plans, those actions that will actually return security.

In fact, we already have a preliminary work schedule for the summer months. We are not going to slow down. We will keep our communication with our partners as active as ever. Ukraine never wanted this war, and naturally, it wants a just peace more than anything else. And we see that it is possible. We are bringing peace closer.

I thank everyone in the world who is helping. And I am proud of each and every one who is fighting for Ukraine, who is defending Ukraine at the front, who is working for our country and people. This extraordinary courage and dedication allow us to work with completely different partners in conditions of equal respect for the just interests of Ukraine. Ukraine now has its own strong subjectivity," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: China did not participate in Peace Summit and will not comment on its results and final communiqué - Foreign Ministry