China did not participate in Peace Summit and will not comment on its results and final communiqué - Foreign Ministry

The Chinese representative did not attend the Global Peace Summit, which took place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, so Beijing will not comment on its results and the final statement of the participating countries.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

It is noted that the final communiqué referred to the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity as the basis for any peace agreement with Russia.

China did not attend this peace summit and will not comment on the joint statement," Lin said in response to journalists' requests to share his views on the summit's outcome document.

Read more: I would like China to be friend to Ukraine. It could help us, - Zelenskyy

He added that China's position on the Ukrainian issue remains consistent and clear (one of its key points is an immediate ceasefire and a truce, which is in line with Russia's aspirations - ed.)

We would like to remind you that this weekend the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organisations signed a joint communiqué.

China did not participate in the two-day conference.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Communiqué on results of Peace Summit may be signed by countries that were not represented at Summit