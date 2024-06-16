I would like China to be friend to Ukraine. It could help us, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has never positioned China as an enemy. In his opinion, China could help Ukraine, as it has economic and political influence on the aggressor country Russia.

The President of Ukraine said this at a press conference following the Global Peace Summit, Censor.NET reports.

Zelensky said that he would like China to be a friend to Ukraine.

"Ukraine has never said that China is our enemy... I always say that Ukraine has one enemy - Putin, because it was he who attacked us. As for friends, I believe that friends are those who help when things are difficult, and I would like China to be a friend to Ukraine," the Ukrainian leader said.

The President reminded that Ukraine and China were "serious economic partners". However, this partnership was hindered by Russia, which blocked the Black Sea, through which trade with China was carried out.

Zelenskyy also noted that Beijing has economic and political influence over Russia, so it could help Ukraine.

"We respect China. We have always respected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of your country. All we wanted was for China to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and our sovereignty. We respect your people, your values, your lives, your choices, and we would like China to do the same, nothing more. We would like it to do no less. China is a very serious country, with a serious economy that has a real impact on Russia. Therefore, I would very much like to see certain proposals that the Chinese side has in our dialogue," the head of state said.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had promised him during a telephone conversation not to provide weapons to the aggressor country of Russia.

As a reminder, China did not take part in the Global Peace Summit this weekend.