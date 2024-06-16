Zelenskyy: Communiqué on results of Peace Summit may be signed by countries that were not represented at Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed expectations that more countries would join the joint communiqué on the foundations of peace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The communiqué is open. And there are countries that are now thinking about joining, they have relevant consultations at home... There are different countries with different opinions, and we must respect the opinion of each and every one of them, if they are not occupiers... And therefore, the potential number (of countries that will join the joint commission - Ed.) will increase," the president said.

He also expects that the countries that were not represented at the Peace Summit at the highest level will also join the joint communiqué.

Read more: Zelenskyy announced second peace summit: Preparations will take months, not years

According to him, the number of countries that have already joined is a "very serious result".

"I think it is very successful," Zelenskyy added.

As for the countries that have not joined the communiqué, he said: "They have their own view of the war in Ukraine. It is very difficult for them. The long influence of the Soviet Union on relations, on relations with these people - all this has an impact. But the truth will still find a door to anyone."

As Censor.NET previously reported, the participants of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland signed a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace on 15-16 June.