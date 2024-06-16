Zelenskyy announced second peace summit: Preparations will take months, not years

Work on the second peace summit is already underway.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during the final press conference following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, following the first summit, countries will work in groups on specific issues to achieve peace in Ukraine. According to him, when the plan is ready and each step is worked out, the way will be opened for the second peace summit.

Zelenskyy noted that preparations for the second summit would take months, not years.

"We are in a state of war. We do not have time for long-term work. Moving towards peace means acting quickly. Preparation for that day will take months, not years," the Head of State said.

The President also added that some countries had already expressed their interest in holding the next peace summit. According to him, Ukraine has started negotiations with them on this issue. However, the President did not name which countries had expressed a desire to host the second peace summit.

The Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland this weekend. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organisations signed a joint communiqué.