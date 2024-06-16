Zelenskyy met with President of Palau, Whipps Jr.: They discussed issues of environmental security, countries established diplomatic relations. VIDEO

On the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Palau Surangel Wipps Jr.

This was reported on the president's website

As noted, the meeting of the presidents was the first high-level contact between Ukraine and Palau.

Zelenskyy thanked Whipps Jr. for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and invited Palau to join the implementation of the Environmental Security Clause of the Peace Formula.

"It is very important that you find the opportunity to come to the Peace Summit. Thank you for your clear position. The issues being discussed at the Summit are important not only for Europe but for the whole world," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy also reportedly spoke about the environmental threats posed by the Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP and noted that the occupiers were storing weapons and explosives at the plant and forcing Ukrainian personnel to work.

He also stressed the importance of uniting countries around the world around the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

It is also noted that in the presence of the leaders, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Palau Bureau of Internal Affairs Director Eunice Akivo signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

