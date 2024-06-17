Russian troops shelled Sumy region 12 times during day
During the day, Russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Five communities in particular were shelled:
- Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (3 explosions) and carried out an FPV drone attack (4 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: 8 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also a shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (15 explosions).
- Krasnopillia community: an explosive object was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (2 explosions).
- Mykolaivka community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).
- Khotyn community: a mortar attack was carried out (2 explosions).
