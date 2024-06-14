In Sumy region, 53rd SMB received drones, electronic warfare equipment and batch of vehicles. PHOTO

During a trip to the Sumy region near the Ukrainian-Russian border, Petro Poroshenko handed over a large batch of equipment to the units of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

In particular, the military received 150 Molfar 8" FPV drones, 200 FPV drone warheads, DJI Mavic PRO FMC and DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters, 2 Shatro STR50-1M dome electronic warfare systems, 20 detectors for Russian Vanilla Tsukorok drones, as well as an excavator, 2 DAF YA trucks and 3 pickups.





"We received a lot of important things. Given that the brigade is organizing a battalion of unmanned systems. Today, we have received FPV drones, Mavic, including night vision, and dome electronic warfare systems, which are very important for the protection of both infantry and FPV crews, as well as equipment and those who maintain and operate this equipment," said Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, a member of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity and commander of an attack drone company.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces units in southern direction received 6 Whaly motor boats, drones and many tires for different types of trucks. PHOTO

Poroshenko explained that the Kharkiv scenario should not be repeated in Sumy region, when Russians launched an offensive against unprepared positions. "That is why the engineering teams of Sumy region have already received from us a whole range of power-saw bench, chainsaws, excavators, tractors, loaders and everything they need to build," the EU leader said.

See more: 26th Separate Division of River Boats and Odesa Military Academy received batch of equipment. PHOTO