Ukrainian Armed Forces units in southern direction received 6 Whaly motor boats, drones and many tires for different types of trucks. PHOTO
During his another visit to Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Petro Poroshenko handed over a large batch of equipment to the Special Forces battalion, marines, artillerymen and signalmen.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.
Today we are supplying aid to 11 units. Our soldiers are getting 6 Whaly motor boats, 300 FPVs, 10 Mavic, several dozen Vanilla Tsukorok and a lot of tyres for different types of trucks. This should be enough to fully equip 71 vehicles," Poroshenko said.
