26th Separate Division of River Boats and Odesa Military Academy received batch of equipment. PHOTO

During his trip to the south, Petro Poroshenko handed over a large batch of equipment to the 26th separate riverboat division and the Odesa Military Academy. In total, the military received equipment worth almost UAH 19 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.

The sailors were provided with a car repair shop based on a DAF truck, generators and powerful charging stations.

And the military academy has received two large buses - this was a request from the university management. Now the cadets can travel to training or deployment in comfortable conditions. Two powerful DAF YA trucks in airborne configuration will also be part of the academy's fleet.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Poroshenko and his volunteers have supplied more than five hundred trucks to the troops.