Russian troops have built up a striking fist to attack Borova, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DeepState.

As noted, in the area from Rayhorodka to Novovodiane, the occupiers have amassed up to 10,000 personnel and about 450 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 200 artillery systems.

"The goal is obvious - an attempt to repeat last year's offensive on Borova," the statement said.

DeepState also informs that 3 separate mechanised brigades are currently holding a long defensive line against the enemy. However, the forces remain disproportionate, the occupiers are outnumbered, using additional units and conducting intense assault operations along the entire offensive line.

"The Katsaps have deployed the forces of the 20th Army in the form of the 3rd and 144th divisions, represented by the 236th artillery brigade and 11 regiments: 7 motorised infantry, 2 tank and 2 artillery regiments. In addition, mercenaries from irregular army units are involved. Among them, 'Storm V', 'Black Mamba', 'Fixies' and 'Patriot PMC' are known to be present. A BARS-14 unit arrived to maintain order," DeepState added.

According to analysts, over the past three weeks, the enemy has been conducting preparatory activities in the form of probing for weaknesses in the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are continuous assaults on the positions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The enemy is losing personnel, but every week 2 to 4 hundred freshly mobilised Katsaps arrive. This is enough to replenish and build up the group. So far, the tactic of "meat assaults" has not yielded significant results only because there is a strong brigade in the area. But it is noted that the forces are far from equal.

According to available information, the enemy is planning to repeat last year's strategy, first attacking the Nadiya-Novoyehorivka line and then the Pershotravneve-Cherneshchyna line.

"Given this situation, it is important not to repeat last year's mistakes, as the level of command and control of the Katsaps' troops has increased somewhat. The presence of a significant number of mercenaries, who are mainly used for assault rather than defensive actions, is also a cause for concern," DeepState summarises.