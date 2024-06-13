Kharkiv region’s defenders need to be reinforced with reserves in order not to lose favourable positions - Butusov

The timely replenishment of soldiers with reserves will help to stop the enemy and maintain favourable positions in the Kharkiv region.

"In order to spend less energy in the war, we need to strengthen those who are holding out in time, so that we do not plug up what has failed. Exactly one month ago, on 12 May, Russian troops launched an offensive on the village of Borova in the Kupyansk sector, which is defended by the 3rd Assault Brigade. These heavy and intense battles are taking place without much publicity, but they require attention, as the enemy is advancing on a wide front and is trying to tie up and knock out one of the most capable units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the journalist said.

Butusov said that during the month of fighting in the 3rd Brigade's lane, Russian losses amounted to 866 killed and 1,720 wounded.

42 Russians were taken prisoner. At the same time, they destroyed and damaged: 8 guns, 5 self-propelled artillery systems, 6 tanks, 23 armoured vehicles and 21 mortars.

"The ratio of losses in terms of people - the Russians lose not even a fraction, but a whole order of magnitude more. I personally saw how the Russians attacked one of our strongholds of the 3rd Brigade, first sending into battle a squad of ten soldiers, then groups of three or four, and then literally one soldier at a time. I will publish the video of the suicide attacks by loners when the situation allows. The enemy assault companies are being reduced to literally zero. But the Russian command continues to replenish its infantry to continue the attacks," he explained.

Butusov stressed that the 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade also needs immediate replenishment to rotate infantry units and continue to destroy Russian reserves at the same high rate.

"The situation is generally very difficult for us, but favourable, as the Russians are deploying their reserves to our defence line, and thus cannot send them to other areas. As long as the 3rd Brigade maintains its combat capability and the drone operators do not sit in the trenches but destroy the enemy with their equipment, this line will be held without any problems. But if the reserves do not arrive in time, the enemy will be able to advance, and we will lose a favourable line. I hope the Ukrainian command sees the situation and can react in time," he concluded.

