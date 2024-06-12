Will Syrsky be dismissed and replaced by Moisiuk and Budanov? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, will share his opinion on the possibility of dismissing the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointing Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, or Yevhen Moisiuk, the former deputy of Zaluzhnyi, instead.
Watch it on Censor.NET.
