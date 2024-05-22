ENG
Why Syrskyi and Sodol came under criticism| Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov will analyze the actions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Sodol and share his thoughts on the effectiveness of the Armed Forces under the leadership of these high-ranking military officers.

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1207) Sodol (22) Syrskyi Oleksandr (399)
