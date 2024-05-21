5 years of Zelenskyy: What did the President promise and how did he work? | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov will analyse 5 years of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidential term and share his thoughts on the results of the Servants of the People’s monopoly for Ukraine over 5 years, the continuation of Zelenskyy’s rule and its prospects.

