Poland, Estonia, the United States, Latvia, and Greece will spend more than 3% of their GDP on defence in 2024, while the target spending rate is 2% of GDP.

Poland ranks first in terms of spending relative to the size of the economy (4.12% of GDP), Estonia is second (3.43%), followed by the United States (3.38%), Latvia (3.15%) and Greece (3.08%).

The top ten also includes Lithuania, Finland, Denmark, the UK, and Romania (in descending order).

Many countries have doubled or even more than tripled their spending compared to 2014.

This year, Germany will reach the 2% mark for the first time since 2014 and even exceed it.

At the same time, the top five countries with the lowest spending relative to the size of their economies are Italy, Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg (although it is among the countries that have radically increased spending compared to 2014), Slovenia, and, in last place, Spain.

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg recently said that more than 20 NATO countries have reached 2% of GDP in defence spending. Ten years ago, there were only three of them