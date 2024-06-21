Since beginning of day, there have been 47 combat clashes at front. Battles continue in 8 directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 47 combat engagements have already taken place. Fighting continues in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Orikhiv sectors. The enemy also became more active in the Novopavlivka sector.

The enemy carried out two missile attacks with four missiles, five air strikes using nine UAVs, fired more than 400 times at our troops' positions and settlements. It attacked with kamikaze drones 21 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Kharkiv sector. Nevertheless, the enemy lost 88 occupants in killed and wounded on the last day. In addition, an armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems, and five vehicles were destroyed. 13 manpower shelters and two ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, three combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepova, Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Stelmakhivka since the beginning of the day. One firefight is ongoing. Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 90 people in the Kupyansk sector. A tank, an armored combat vehicle, and a car were destroyed.

Fighting in the east and south

At present, in the Lyman sector, our defenders are repelling three occupants' attacks near Hrekivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy tried to attack our positions near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyiimka, and Rozdolivka seven times today. Five engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has made three attempts to approach our positions near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka. The fighting continues, but the situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break through in the Toretsk area. The attack continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into our territory. Since the beginning of the day, 21 combat engagements have already taken place near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol, and Novoselivka Persha. Six of the enemy's attempts to improve their situation have already failed, 15 are ongoing. According to the updated information, the enemy suffered losses in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day: 302 occupants were killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, one cannon, and two vehicles were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Paraskoviivka. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy became more active in the Novopavlivka sector. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Urozhaine. One attack near Urozhaine was repelled today. No losses of positions or territories were incurred.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the Russian aggressor twice tried to drive our defenders from their positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka. One attack was successfully repelled, and another battle is ongoing.

In other areas, the occupiers did not conduct active offensives.