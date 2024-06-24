ENG
Enemy shelled village in Kherson region, woman was killed

Today, on 24 June, the Russian military fired on Havrylivka of the Novooleksandrivska community in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 71-year-old woman died in her own home as a result of an enemy strike

Day in Kherson region: enemy shelled 23 settlements, 1 person was killed and 8 others were wounded

