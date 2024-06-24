Day in Kherson region: enemy shelled 23 settlements, 1 person was killed and 8 others were wounded

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and eight others were injured in the last day due to Russian aggression.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Veletenske, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Berehove, Stanislav, Kizomys, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak, Olhivka, Burhunka, Respublikanets, Mykhailivka, Shliakhove, Urozhaine, Lvove, Tyahynka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

It is noted that the ruscists hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses were damaged.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person is killed. PHOTOS

There were also hits to an educational institution, a kindergarten, a medical facility, a shop, gas pipelines and the port area; an outbuilding, a warehouse, agricultural machinery and private cars were damaged.