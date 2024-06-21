Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person is killed. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Kherson, Poniativka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Novotiahynka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Dudchany, Mykhailivka and Zolota Balka came under hostile fire.

The occupants fired at Poniativka from a tank and dropped ammunition from a drone, damaging a private house as a result of the explosions. A residential building was also damaged by shells in Antonivka, where the enemy attack took place at dawn. In Zolota Balka, artillery shelling caused a fire of dead wood, which was quickly extinguished.

In the evening, Bilozerka also came under enemy artillery fire. As a result of the explosions, the grain was set on fire on the roots, and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

The Russian military attacked Dudchany with a drone. A private house was damaged by the explosion of a dropped munition.

The enemy launched 7 guided bombs at the settlements of Tiahynska and Daryivska communities from the air, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Kherson and its suburbs were under round-the-clock fire from the Russian army on the left bank. Explosions were heard in all districts of the regional centre. Two private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling in the Korabelnyi district. The occupiers dropped an explosive device on a residential area in Dniprovskyi district, damaging an administrative building and equipment for providing telecommunications services to the population.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the village of Tektylne near the regional centre with artillery, where a civilian car came under fire. The 43-year-old driver was killed on the spot.

The Russian military shelled a cemetery near Kherson, damaging 15 graves.

