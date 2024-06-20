Three children were returned from occupied territories of Kherson region - Prokudin

On June 20, three children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Two boys and a girl aged 9 to 14 were returned to their families.

"Children were forced to attend Russian schools and sing the anthem of the aggressor country every Monday. So the families decided to leave everything behind to protect their children. The families are in a safe place, they are provided with medical, psychological, social and other necessary assistance. Their rescue became possible thanks to the persistent work of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights," said Prokudin.

He added that since the beginning of 2024, 123 children from Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory.

