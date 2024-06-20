Another 10 children were returned from occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Another ten children were returned from the Russian-occupied territories.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"The children and their families lived in the TOT - in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. However, they are now recovering from the horrors they experienced on the territory controlled by Ukraine, which were arranged by the occupation 'authorities'.



The scale of forced mobilization is striking - according to the returnees, it is impossible to do anything or receive medical care without a Russian passport. The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians carried out unreasonable searches in their homes. And the mother of one of the boys said that they were living in a house damaged by a Russian shell," the statement said.

Lubinets noted that the occupation "authorities" forced children to go to a Russian school and sing the Russian national anthem every Monday.

"Fortunately, some people managed to get Ukrainian education online, but parents were intimidated that their children would be taken away," added the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

