Almost 800 educational facilities were destroyed in Kharkiv - Terekhov addresses UN

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has written a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, calling for an end to Russian strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region.

The letter was published in the telegram channel of the Kharkiv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the past century, Kharkiv has been known in the world as a city of students, youth and creative intellectuals with a large number of educational and scientific institutions. However, since the outbreak of full-scale war, 796 educational facilities, 271 cultural institutions, 52 sports facilities, 34 parks and squares have been completely or partially destroyed in the city. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the air raid alert has lasted for more than 172 days in a row, 16 hours a day. Our children are forced to study in underground schools. A missile strike by Russian troops destroyed the printing house of the Vivat publishing house of Factor-Druk LLC, which printed textbooks for Ukrainian schools," the mayor emphasized.

He called on the UN and UNESCO offices to use all possible mechanisms to stop the destruction of civilians and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv.

"On the territory of Ukraine, the aggressor country makes it impossible to implement UN educational programs. What is happening now in Kharkiv threatens not only Kharkiv residents, not only Ukraine. The actions of the Russian Federation are a challenge, a threat to the future of all mankind," Terekhov emphasized.

