Firefights in Vovchansk area, tense situation near Verkhniokamianske - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 25 May 2024, there have already been 48 combat clashes at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the invaders carried out four air strikes using nine GABs, fired more than 550 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights are continuing in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to updated information, Russian troops' losses in this sector over the last day amounted to: 93 people killed and wounded, an armoured combat vehicle, four artillery systems and seven vehicles destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, six enemy attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Three attempts by the occupants to advance were repelled by our defenders, and the same number of attacks are ongoing. No positions were lost.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Kopanky and Makiivka in the Lyman sector. Another firefight is ongoing.

"Three attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka and Vyimka failed in the Siverskyi sector. The situation is tense in the area of Verkhniokamianske, where four combat engagements are currently taking place. Ukrainian defence forces are controlling the situation," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an enemy attack near Andriivka. The occupants keep trying to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske, where seven combat engagements are currently taking place.

According to the General Staff, the aggressor is trying to get closer to Toretsk. As of today, the Defence Forces have successfully repelled one enemy attack, while our soldiers are holding back another enemy assault in this area.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territory. As of today, 13 combat engagements have already taken place. The enemy is trying to break through from the area of Ocheretyne in the direction of Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Vozdvyzhenka. Eight enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the General Staff added.

According to updated information, Russian troops suffered 210 occupants' casualties in this sector yesterday, including killed and wounded, a mortar and two vehicles were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, an assault by Russian invaders near Heorhiivka was unsuccessful.

According to updated information, over the past day, enemy losses in this area included the destruction of an enemy tank and two vehicles.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine also failed.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupation forces' assault near Robotyne was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

Ukraine's defence forces are taking all necessary measures to restrain the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilise the situation.