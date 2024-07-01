Reconnaissance men of "Rubizh" brigade capture dozens of Russian occupants. VIDEO

As a result of a successful military operation, several dozen occupants surrendered to the scouts of the Rubizh brigade.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Warning: the video contains footage of hostilities and profanity!!!

As noted, most of them were mobilised and doomed to die, but chose life and laid down their arms. Our soldiers provided them with the necessary medical care.

"Atrocities, killing civilians, torture and abuse of unarmed people is the way of Russia. Ukrainian soldiers are warriors who have honour and dignity, so they treat enemy prisoners humanely," the Interior Ministry said.

Earlier, Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia illegally detained more than 14,000 Ukrainian citizens.