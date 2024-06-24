Our soldiers captured a Russian commander in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers captured the commander of a unit of one of the battalions of the 11th Army Corps, alias Bassist. It happened during the rotation of Russian units.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk, Censor.NET reports.

The prisoner said that he went to war, succumbing to propaganda and hoping to earn money: he was given 600,000 rubles.

Melnyk said that not just one Russian invader was captured, but several.

