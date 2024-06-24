ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10866 visitors online
News Video War
14 651 36

Soldier of 3rd SAB eliminated two occupiers in close engagement in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a fighter with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated two occupiers during a close engagement: the Ukrainian defender managed to do so after being wounded.

This was reported by the soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB demonstrate destruction of 180 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) 3rd SAB (339)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 