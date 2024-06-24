Soldier of 3rd SAB eliminated two occupiers in close engagement in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a fighter with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated two occupiers during a close engagement: the Ukrainian defender managed to do so after being wounded.

This was reported by the soldiers of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

