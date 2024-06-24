Soldiers of 3rd SAB demonstrate destruction of 180 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade released a video confirming the destruction of 180 Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region in May.

It is noted that this is the second part of the video released by the brigade in May, Censor.NET reports.

"Some of them are just bones. Others continue to rot on the Ukrainian Slobozhanska land," the fighters said.

On 20 June, the defenders of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video confirming the destruction of 250 occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

