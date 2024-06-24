Fighting continues near Pishchane and Stelmakhivka, Pokrovsk direction remains hottest - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat clashes have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As noted, our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russian aggressor. The occupiers continue to put pressure on Pokrovske and have intensified their activity in the Lyman sector.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, there are currently four attempts by the occupants to advance in the Kupiansk direction, with fighting taking place near Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

"In the Lyman direction, the number of attacks has almost doubled to 18, six of which are still ongoing. Attacks are taking place in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Serebrianskyi forestry, Terny and Synkivka," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of occupants' attempts to advance is currently six, with active combat taking place in the area of Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is attacking in the vicinity of Pivdenne. This is the seventh attack in the sector today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 13 firefights are currently taking place in the areas of Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvyzhenka. The enemy has attempted to put pressure in this area 35 times today. The area remains the hottest spot.

Situation in the South

The enemy attempted three attacks in the Vremivka direction. The assaults were repelled. The enemy bombarded with KABs in the area of Solodke and Velyka Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, fighting is ongoing in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the invaders attacked for the fourth time in a day in the area of Krynky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Our troops are controlling the situation and depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire frontline.